Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon Lake 65, Rocky River 39
Beaver Eastern 60, Latham Western 57
Bellevue 57, Clyde 32
Bishop Watterson 54, Johnstown 41
Brunswick 69, Willoughby S. 25
Chagrin Falls 64, Chardon 52
Cin. Mariemont 61, Norwood 54
Cin. N. College Hill 54, Reading 46
Cin. West Clermont 53, Wilmington 26
Cle. Hts. 83, Skyview, Wash. 65
Cols. DeSales 62, Caledonia River Valley 54
Cols. Whetstone 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38
Dublin Coffman 72, Wadsworth 58
John Marshall, W.Va. 44, Alliance Marlington 37
Kings Mills Kings 71, Springboro 68
Maria Stein Marion Local 62, Coldwater 58
Marion Elgin 54, Howard E. Knox 39
Marion Harding 65, Upper Sandusky 53
Newark 75, Barberton 46
Oxford Talawanda 57, E. Central, Ind. 55
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Mechanicsburg 51
STVM 84, Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 73
Shelby 86, Mansfield Sr. 73
Southington Chalker 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Copley 40
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Central Bucks East, Pa. 46
Tol. Whitmer 85, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 76
Vienna Mathews 52, Conneaut 37
Westerville Cent. 46, Westerville S. 43
Westerville N. 61, Casstown Miami E. 58
Westlake 59, Oberlin Firelands 54
Williamstown, W.Va. 87, Belpre 58
Brown County Holiday Tournament=
Fayetteville-Perry 64, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52
Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, Georgetown 23
Bulldog Bettis Classic=
Day. Meadowdale 68, Cin. Gamble Montessori 65
Highland Holiday Showcase=
Mansfield Christian 75, Horizon Science 69
Sparta Highland 46, Cardington-Lincoln 37
KSA Holiday Classic=
Pleasant Grove, Utah 66, Strongsville 60
Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=
Canfield 47, Hannibal River 35
Cols. Patriot Prep 57, Strasburg-Franklin 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/