Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Lake 65, Rocky River 39

Beaver Eastern 60, Latham Western 57

Bellevue 57, Clyde 32

Bishop Watterson 54, Johnstown 41

Brunswick 69, Willoughby S. 25

Chagrin Falls 64, Chardon 52

Cin. Mariemont 61, Norwood 54

Cin. N. College Hill 54, Reading 46

Cin. West Clermont 53, Wilmington 26

Cle. Hts. 83, Skyview, Wash. 65

Cols. DeSales 62, Caledonia River Valley 54

Cols. Whetstone 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 38

Dublin Coffman 72, Wadsworth 58

John Marshall, W.Va. 44, Alliance Marlington 37

Kings Mills Kings 71, Springboro 68

Maria Stein Marion Local 62, Coldwater 58

Marion Elgin 54, Howard E. Knox 39

Marion Harding 65, Upper Sandusky 53

Newark 75, Barberton 46

Oxford Talawanda 57, E. Central, Ind. 55

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 64, Mechanicsburg 51

STVM 84, Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 73

Shelby 86, Mansfield Sr. 73

Southington Chalker 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 59

Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Copley 40

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Central Bucks East, Pa. 46

Tol. Whitmer 85, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 76

Vienna Mathews 52, Conneaut 37

Westerville Cent. 46, Westerville S. 43

Westerville N. 61, Casstown Miami E. 58

Westlake 59, Oberlin Firelands 54

Williamstown, W.Va. 87, Belpre 58

Brown County Holiday Tournament=

Fayetteville-Perry 64, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52

Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, Georgetown 23

Bulldog Bettis Classic=

Day. Meadowdale 68, Cin. Gamble Montessori 65

Highland Holiday Showcase=

Mansfield Christian 75, Horizon Science 69

Sparta Highland 46, Cardington-Lincoln 37

KSA Holiday Classic=

Pleasant Grove, Utah 66, Strongsville 60

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Canfield 47, Hannibal River 35

Cols. Patriot Prep 57, Strasburg-Franklin 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

