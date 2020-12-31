X

Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 66, Lodi Cloverleaf 63

Akr. Firestone 76, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 71, OT

Amherst Steele 73, N. Olmsted 58

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Berlin Hiland 46

Arlington 87, Bluffton 71

Bethel-Tate 63, Williamsburg 39

Can. South 57, Alliance Marlington 42

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Johnstown Northridge 43

Carrollton 89, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 87, 5OT

Centerburg 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 35

Cin. McNicholas 40, Kettering Alter 36

Cols. Bexley 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 55

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 80, Richfield Revere 63

Dublin Coffman 55, Hilliard Darby 43

Dublin Jerome 60, Bishop Hartley 47

Fairfield 55, Akr. Manchester 52

Franklin 68, Harrison 60

Fredericktown 52, Gahanna Cols. Academy 48

Georgetown 75, Fayetteville-Perry 33

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Woodlan, Ind. 38

Hilliard Bradley 50, Ashville Teays Valley 39

Johnstown 64, Hebron Lakewood 34

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Lima Shawnee 58, Lima Cent. Cath. 41

Lyndhurst Brush 82, Youngs. Chaney High School 71

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, Coldwater 29

Massillon Jackson 53, Akr. Hoban 50

McConnelsville Morgan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Medina Highland 62, Medina Buckeye 55

Mt. Vernon 54, Marion Harding 45

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 75, Mt. Gilead 60

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Attica Seneca E. 60

Newark Licking Valley 60, Philo 45

Norwalk 51, Sandusky 49

Orwell Grand Valley 57, Leetonia 53

Parma Normandy 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 43

Perrysburg 50, Oregon Stritch 42

Plymouth 47, Ashland Mapleton 44, OT

Port Clinton 47, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 57, Can. McKinley 56

Rayland Buckeye 59, Bellaire 56

Richmond Hts. 89, Hunting Valley University 74

Rossford 58, Clyde 38

Sardinia Eastern Brown 72, Mt. Orab Western Brown 62

Solon 82, Green 63

Sparta Highland 49, Utica 45

St. Henry 50, Celina 40

Steubenville 64, E. Liverpool 63

Stryker 58, W. Unity Hilltop 17

Sycamore Mohawk 74, Bucyrus 32

Thomas Worthington 52, Newark 45

Thornville Sheridan 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42

Tiffin Calvert 52, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 40

Tiffin Columbian 53, Vermilion 33

Tol. Christian 56, Defiance Ayersville 41

Upper Sandusky 73, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Tol. St. John's 59

Wadsworth 44, Delaware Hayes 42

Willard 63, Huron 56

Youngs. Ursuline 49, Canfield S. Range 37

Dover Holiday Tournament=

Dover 49, Cle. Benedictine 46

Holiday Classic=

Olmsted Falls 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carey vs. Bucyrus Wynford, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Strasburg-Franklin vs. Richmond Edison, ccd.

Westerville N. vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

