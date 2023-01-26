Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 39
Cols. Patriot Prep 69, Genoa Christian 24
Jamestown Greeneview 79, Spring. Greenon 53
Lancaster Fairfield Union 48, Circleville 39
Windham 66, Kinsman Badger 64
Zanesville Rosecrans 81, Corning Miller 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cols. KIPP vs. Worthington Christian, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
