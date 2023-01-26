X
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cols. Bexley 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 39

Cols. Patriot Prep 69, Genoa Christian 24

Jamestown Greeneview 79, Spring. Greenon 53

Lancaster Fairfield Union 48, Circleville 39

Windham 66, Kinsman Badger 64

Zanesville Rosecrans 81, Corning Miller 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cols. KIPP vs. Worthington Christian, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

