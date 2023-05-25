X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championship

Division I

Region 1

Hunting Valley University 8, Green 2

Region 2

Hilliard Darby 11, Gahanna Lincoln 1

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Pickerington North 1

Region 3

Oregon Clay 6, Sylvania Northview 4

Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 4, Perrysburg 3

Division II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls Kenston 5, Creston Norwayne 4

Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Cle. Benedictine 0

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 3, Elyria Cath. 0

Region 7

Bloom-Carroll 9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 3, Chagrin Falls 0

Canfield S. Range 4, Hanoverton United 3

Independence 1, Wooster Triway 0

Region 11

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Ironton 8, Chillicothe Southeastern 3

Region 12

Heath 3, Fredericktown 1

Jamestown Greeneview 4, Cin. Madeira 3

Waynesville 3, Arcanum 2

Division IV

Region 13

New Riegel 4, Tiffin Calvert 2

Old Fort 7, New Riegel 6

Region 14

Columbus Grove 2, Arlington 0

McComb 3, Pandora-Gilboa 2

New Bremen 6, St. Henry 3

Region 15

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 4, Sycamore Mohawk 2

Region 16

Bradford 11, Troy Christian 8

Russia 6, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0

S. Charleston SE 16, Felicity-Franklin 0

Sugar Grove Berne Union 10, Galion Northmor 9

