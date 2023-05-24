Wednesday's Scores

Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Regional Semifinal
Austintown Fitch 2, Berea-Midpark 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7, North Canton Hoover 3
Fairfield 7, Milford 0
Holland Springfield 4, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 3
Lebanon 4, Miamisburg 3
Marysville 5, Newark 3
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3, Hilliard Bradley 1
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, North Ridgeville 2
Division I
Regional Semifina
Alliance Marlington 12, Akr. SVSM 3
Canfield 12, Parma Hts. Holy Name 2
Chillicothe Unioto 4, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 3
Greenville 6, Cleves Taylor 1
Maumee 7, Ontario 5
Spring. Kenton Ridge 5, Marengo Highland 0
Steubenville 2, Thornville Sheridan 1
Tallmadge 7, Bryan 3
Division II
Regional Semifina
Canfield South Range 4, Wooster Triway 3
Casstown Miami East 4, Carlisle 3
Defiance Tinora 2, Huron 0
Johnstown 4, Sherwood Fairview 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 5, West Jefferson 0
S. Webster 3, Portsmouth W. 2
Warren Champion 1, LaGrange Keystone 0
Wheelersburg 12, Byesville Meadowbrook 0
Division I
Regional Semifinal
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 9, Van Wert Lincolnview 1
Covington 9, DeGraff Riverside 1
Edgerton 3, Plymouth 2
Gibsonburg 5, Southington Chalker 2
Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Newark Cath. 3
Rockford Parkway 2, Russia 1
Strasburg-Franklin 21, Manchester 0
Viena Mathews 9, Mogadore 4