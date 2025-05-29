Wednesday's Scores

PREP SOFTBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Centerville 6, Mason 5
Gahanna Lincoln 13, Mentor 11
Grove City 5, Hayes 3
Kettering Fairmont 5, Cin. Oak Hills 3
Lancaster 4, Lewis Center Olentangy 3
Lebanon 3, Marysville 2
Massillon Jackson 10, Fitch 5
Perrysburg 6, N. Can. Hoover 3
Division II=
Cin. St. Ursula 8, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0
Dublin Scioto 4, Ashville Teays Valley 2
Green 3, Oregon Clay 2
Kings Mills Kings 8, Mt. Notre Dame 1
Massillon Perry 5, Amherst Steele 1
Mt. Vernon 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 1
N. Ridgeville 7, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5
Painesville Riverside 10, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Division III=
Bloom-Carroll 18, Bishop Hartley 6
Dover 2, Akr. Hoban 0
Greenville 1, New Richmond 0
Holland Springfield 11, Aurora 5
Mansfield Madison 8, Wapakoneta 2
Mt. Orab Western Brown 8, Hamilton Ross 2
Division IV=
Bryan 3, Chesterland W. Geauga 2
Circleville Logan Elm 4, Byesville Meadowbrook 2
Hillsboro 10, McConnelsville Morgan 4
Lexington 9, Millbury Lake 1
Newark Licking Valley 2, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 1
Perry 6, Mogadore Field 4
Spring. Kenton Ridge 8, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 0
Division V=
Baltimore Liberty Union 16, Casstown Miami E. 3
Canfield S. Range 1, Warren Champion 0
Milford Center Fairbanks 2, Pemberville Eastwood 1
New Franklin Manchester 9, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0
Oak Harbor 7, Bloomdale Elmwood 3
Spring. Shawnee 16, Spring. NW 0
Wellston 11, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Wheelersburg 6, Piketon 1
Division VI=
Ada 6, Montpelier 4
Columbia Station Columbia 6, McDonald 4
Dalton 6, Jeromesville Hillsdale 3
Defiance Ayersville 2, Tiffin Calvert 1
Gibsonburg 3, Bucyrus Wynford 2
Minster 8, W. Jefferson 3
New Madison Tri-Village 9, Ft. Recovery 5
Portsmouth Notre Dame 3, Bowerston Conotton Valley 1
S. Charleston SE 12, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 11, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 1
Sycamore Mohawk 10, W. Unity Hilltop 4
Vienna Mathews 4, Southington Chalker 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 4, Newark Cath. 1
Division VII=
Covington 14, Ansonia 3
Monroeville 17, Cuyahoga Hts. 1
Some high school softball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/