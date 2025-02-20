Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 50, Louisville Aquinas 48

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Southington Chalker 48

Fitch 48, Euclid 30

Lebanon 58, Milford (OH) 53

N. Olmsted 58, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39

Nelsonville-York 50, Wellston 38

Summerfield, Mich. 80, Tol. Waite 48

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Ellet 65, Cle. Hay 48

Region 12=

Cin. Aiken 82, Oxford Talawanda 45

Division V=

Region 17=

Burton Berkshire 44, Warren Champion 38

West Salem Northwestern 68, Wellington 67

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Major leadership changes coming to Hamilton HS, other schools in...
2
Miami U. fraternity suspended as school investigates hazing allegation
3
Proposed site for new Miami University sports arena targeted
4
St. Vincent de Paul buys former Pleasant Treasures building for $1.8M...
5
Hamilton’s urban core to see new luxury apartments