Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 50, Louisville Aquinas 48
Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Southington Chalker 48
Fitch 48, Euclid 30
Lebanon 58, Milford (OH) 53
N. Olmsted 58, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 39
Nelsonville-York 50, Wellston 38
Summerfield, Mich. 80, Tol. Waite 48
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. Ellet 65, Cle. Hay 48
Region 12=
Cin. Aiken 82, Oxford Talawanda 45
Division V=
Region 17=
Burton Berkshire 44, Warren Champion 38
West Salem Northwestern 68, Wellington 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
