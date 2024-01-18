Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 51, Peninsula Woodridge 44

Akr. Springfield 59, Mogadore Field 52

Ashville Teays Valley 59, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Bellevue 49, Elyria Cath. 44

Beverly Ft. Frye 63, McConnelsville Morgan 50

Bridgeport 54, New Matamoras Frontier 50

Caldwell 46, Waterford 45

Cardington-Lincoln 81, Mt Gilead 59

Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. Independence 53

Dola Hardin Northern 53, Morral Ridgedale 51

Garfield Hts. 87, Parma Hts. Holy Name 54

Lakewood 68, Independence 55

Martins Ferry 77, Bellaire 54

St Clairsville 77, Wintersville Indian Creek 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

