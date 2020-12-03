X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 42, Orrville 38

Alliance Marlington 51, Can. South 42

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 62, Spring. Shawnee 13

Beloit W. Branch 55, Alliance 22

Bloom-Carroll 58, Howard E. Knox 38

Can. Cent. Cath. 40, Akr. Springfield 36

Can. Glenoak 65, Massillon Perry 58

Cardington-Lincoln 49, Sparta Highland 29

Cedarville 41, S. Charleston SE 30

Cin. Mt. Healthy 55, Cin. Withrow 50

Cin. N. College Hill 34, Cin. Clark Montessori 18

Cin. Purcell Marian 42, Hamilton Badin 34

Cin. Turpin 55, Kings Mills Kings 49

Cin. Western Hills 32, Cin. Aiken 20

Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 48

Cuyahoga Falls 49, N. Royalton 38

Day. Carroll 37, Bishop Fenwick 23

Dover 47, Carrollton 35

Dresden Tri-Valley 69, Warsaw River View 18

Green 72, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 64

Hillsboro 44, Washington C.H. 38

Jeromesville Hillsdale 70, Plymouth 49

Kettering Alter 51, Day. Chaminade Julienne 24

Lancaster 54, Athens 36

Lebanon 74, Cin. Anderson 20

Leesburg Fairfield 75, Lees Creek E. Clinton 65

Loudonville 80, Atwater Waterloo 41

Loveland 58, Cin. Winton Woods 32

Mason 70, Cin. Oak Hills 45

Massillon Tuslaw 24, Navarre Fairless 16

McArthur Vinton County 61, Vincent Warren 50

Mechanicsburg 57, Spring. Greenon 28

Medina Highland 54, Barberton 21

Miamisburg 47, Bellbrook 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 31, Spring. NE 13

Mt. Gilead 51, Galion Northmor 42

N. Can. Hoover 50, Massillon Jackson 41

New Carlisle Tecumseh 87, Lewistown Indian Lake 36

Norton 52, Medina 49

Philo 48, Crooksville 35

STVM 49, Cle. St. Joseph 39

Salem 46, Poland Seminary 41

Sidney 56, Fairborn 36

Springboro 34, Beavercreek 20

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 79, Cin. McNicholas 47

Tipp City Tippecanoe 53, Riverside Stebbins 17

Troy 54, Greenville 38

Union Co., Ind. 50, Oxford Talawanda 47

Vandalia Butler 52, Piqua 37

W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Hamilton 26

Wadsworth 50, Hudson 31

Waverly 56, S. Webster 50

Williamsport Westfall 50, Amanda-Clearcreek 44

Worthington Christian 70, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Zanesville Maysville 78, Byesville Meadowbrook 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avon Lake vs. Olmsted Falls, ccd.

Avon vs. Amherst Steele, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Bedford vs. Lorain, ccd.

Berea-Midpark vs. Olmsted Falls, ccd.

Bishop Watterson vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Lore City Buckeye Trail, ccd.

Caldwell vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, ccd.

Canal Fulton Northwest vs. Wooster Triway, ccd.

Chillicothe vs. Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd.

Cin. Colerain vs. Middletown, ppd. to Dec 23rd.

Cin. Indian Hill vs. Cin. Deer Park, ccd.

Cin. Madeira vs. Cin. Finneytown, ccd.

Clayton Northmont vs. Kettering Fairmont, ccd.

Cle. Cent. Cath. vs. Cle. VASJ, ccd.

Cols. Bexley vs. Gahanna Cols. Academy, ccd.

Columbia Station Columbia vs. Oberlin, ccd.

Danville vs. Centerburg, ppd. to Dec 14th.

Fairfield vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.

Fairview vs. Parma, ccd.

Hartville Lake Center Christian vs. Rootstown, ccd.

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. vs. Cin. Sycamore, ccd.

Lodi Cloverleaf vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 11th.

Mechanicsburg vs. W. Jefferson, ccd.

Miamisburg vs. Huber Hts. Wayne, ccd.

New Concord John Glenn vs. Coshocton, ccd.

Richwood N. Union vs. Plain City Jonathan Alder, ccd.

Rocky River Magnificat vs. Strongsville, ccd.

Rocky River vs. Elyria Cath., ccd.

Shadyside vs. Bridgeport, ppd.

Sheffield Brookside vs. Sullivan Black River, ccd.

Solon vs. Brunswick, ccd.

Springfield vs. Centerville, ccd.

Uniontown Lake vs. Can. McKinley, ccd.

Warren Howland vs. Warren Champion, ccd.

Wellston vs. Corning Miller, ccd.

Westlake vs. Grafton Midview, ccd.

Windham vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.

Wooster Triway vs. Canal Fulton Northwest, ccd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.

.___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

