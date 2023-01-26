X
Dark Mode Toggle

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 57, Painesville Harvey 34

Austintown Fitch 58, Youngs. Boardman 51

Avon Lake 67, Berea-Midpark 39

Berlin Hiland 56, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 25

Chagrin Falls 59, Orange 25

Chagrin Falls Kenston 56, Willoughby S. 16

Chillicothe 47, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 44

Copley 58, Kent Roosevelt 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Byesville Meadowbrook 25

E. Palestine 49, Heartland Christian 33

Eastlake North 54, Mayfield 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Chardon NDCL 43

Green 43, Uniontown Lake 41

Harrison 47, Hamilton Ross 34

Jackson 45, Greenfield McClain 39

Kettering Fairmont 60, Centerville 42

Kirtland 53, Burton Berkshire 40

Madison 69, Chardon 59

Orwell Grand Valley 46, Mantua Crestwood 30

Perry 61, Geneva 32

Philo 45, Zanesville Maysville 16

Plain City Jonathan Alder 42, Bellefontaine 34

Richmond Hts. 46, Independence 19

Salem 41, Alliance Marlington 35

Sidney 62, Troy 25

Sullivan Black River 63, Lorain Clearview 50

Thornville Sheridan 56, New Lexington 50

Windham 61, Kinsman Badger 27

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 33, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
NAACP, university and community unite for Oxford MLK Day event...
2
Donors give more than $11K to Salvation Army kettles at Oxford Kroger...
3
Record pace: Miami University breaks yearly fundraising total in 2022
4
Monroe approves Hyde Park at the Crossings residential development
5
North Hamilton Crossing bridge route could be identified by late ‘23...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top