Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Springfield 58, Peninsula Woodridge 54
Can. Cent. Cath. 70, Warren JFK 56
Chesterland W. Geauga 70, Orange 55
Dublin Coffman 59, Powell Olentangy Liberty 57
Galion Northmor 72, Mt Gilead 40
Geneva 65, Ashtabula Edgewood 59
Ironton Rock Hill 42, Gallipolis Gallia 40
Oak Hill 56, Ironton St. Joseph 46
St Clairsville 84, Cambridge 58
Tiffin Calvert 48, Norwalk St Paul 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
