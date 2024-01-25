Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Springfield 58, Peninsula Woodridge 54

Can. Cent. Cath. 70, Warren JFK 56

Chesterland W. Geauga 70, Orange 55

Dublin Coffman 59, Powell Olentangy Liberty 57

Galion Northmor 72, Mt Gilead 40

Geneva 65, Ashtabula Edgewood 59

Ironton Rock Hill 42, Gallipolis Gallia 40

Oak Hill 56, Ironton St. Joseph 46

St Clairsville 84, Cambridge 58

Tiffin Calvert 48, Norwalk St Paul 41

