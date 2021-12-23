Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carey 68, Bucyrus 35

Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 55, OT

Coldwater 59, New Knoxville 27

Collins Western Reserve 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 40

Delaware Hayes 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 49

Elyria Cath. 62, Mansfield Sr. 53

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Groveport-Madison 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53

Grove City 68, Cols. DeSales 46

Hilliard Bradley 52, Westerville Cent. 45

Huron 81, Oak Harbor 51

Kalida 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 23

Lima Perry 76, Elida 37

Lucasville Valley 78, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46

Marysville 61, Mt. Vernon 59, 2OT

Monroeville 53, Ashland Crestview 35

Neshannock, Pa. 57, Canfield S. Range 45

Norwalk 40, Vermilion 32

Old Fort 57, Genoa Area 53

Parma Padua 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

Rossford 85, Fostoria 45

Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Shekinah Christian 38

Thornville Sheridan 50, Newark Licking Valley 45

Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 57

Upper Sandusky 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 29

Vanlue 74, Morral Ridgedale 38

Wapakoneta 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34

Willard 58, Milan Edison 35

Wilmington 58, Morrow Little Miami 27

Youngs. Mooney 47, Salem 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maple Hts. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ccd.

Parma Padua vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021
2
Omicron and holiday plans; here’s what local experts say
3
Liberty Way ramp project includes closure next week
4
Brad Baker named Hamilton’s 2021 citizen of the year
5
Ohio offers crisis line to help folks dealing with alcohol-related...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top