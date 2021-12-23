Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carey 68, Bucyrus 35
Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 55, OT
Coldwater 59, New Knoxville 27
Collins Western Reserve 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 40
Delaware Hayes 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 49
Elyria Cath. 62, Mansfield Sr. 53
Gahanna Lincoln 77, Groveport-Madison 43
Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53
Grove City 68, Cols. DeSales 46
Hilliard Bradley 52, Westerville Cent. 45
Huron 81, Oak Harbor 51
Kalida 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 23
Lima Perry 76, Elida 37
Lucasville Valley 78, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46
Marysville 61, Mt. Vernon 59, 2OT
Monroeville 53, Ashland Crestview 35
Neshannock, Pa. 57, Canfield S. Range 45
Norwalk 40, Vermilion 32
Old Fort 57, Genoa Area 53
Parma Padua 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54
Rossford 85, Fostoria 45
Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Shekinah Christian 38
Thornville Sheridan 50, Newark Licking Valley 45
Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 57
Upper Sandusky 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 29
Vanlue 74, Morral Ridgedale 38
Wapakoneta 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34
Willard 58, Milan Edison 35
Wilmington 58, Morrow Little Miami 27
Youngs. Mooney 47, Salem 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Maple Hts. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ccd.
Parma Padua vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ppd.
