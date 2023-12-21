Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Liberty Union 69, East 61

Bishop Hartley 56, Dublin Jerome 31

Bluffton 67, Carey 36

Bridgeport 77, Hundred, W.Va. 58

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Beachwood 57

Cin. Aiken 66, Conner, Ky. 53

Day. Miami Valley 70, Day. Jefferson 24

Floyd Central, Ky. 71, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69

Highland-Monterey, Va. 67, Cle. Benedictine 39

Kirtland 61, Wickliffe 47

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Newark Licking Valley 46

Madison 63, Lima Perry 55, 2OT

Mantua Crestwood 78, Middlefield Cardinal 53

Milford 62, Harrison 35

Mineral Ridge 74, Warren Lordstown 40

Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Hunting Valley University 55

Sycamore Mohawk 73, Dola Hardin Northern 40

Tiffin Columbian 72, Tol. Waite 47

Warren Harding 54, Alliance 45

Warren JFK 79, Bristol 65

KSA Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Louisville 31, Farmington, Utah 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown police chief placed on leave ‘until further notice’
2
Monroe man attacked by two dogs at work
3
Fairfield Schools to place proposed tax hike on March election ballot
4
Modernization reason for Liberty Twp. UDF’s demolition and new...
5
Amazon locker mystery: Why are pickup lockers appearing in your address...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top