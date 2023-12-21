Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 69, East 61
Bishop Hartley 56, Dublin Jerome 31
Bluffton 67, Carey 36
Bridgeport 77, Hundred, W.Va. 58
Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Beachwood 57
Cin. Aiken 66, Conner, Ky. 53
Day. Miami Valley 70, Day. Jefferson 24
Floyd Central, Ky. 71, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 69
Highland-Monterey, Va. 67, Cle. Benedictine 39
Kirtland 61, Wickliffe 47
Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Newark Licking Valley 46
Madison 63, Lima Perry 55, 2OT
Mantua Crestwood 78, Middlefield Cardinal 53
Milford 62, Harrison 35
Mineral Ridge 74, Warren Lordstown 40
Rocky River Lutheran W. 77, Hunting Valley University 55
Sycamore Mohawk 73, Dola Hardin Northern 40
Tiffin Columbian 72, Tol. Waite 47
Warren Harding 54, Alliance 45
Warren JFK 79, Bristol 65
KSA Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Louisville 31, Farmington, Utah 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/