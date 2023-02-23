X
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. La Salle 62, Cin. Anderson 42

Division II=

Region 5=

Ravenna 54, Niles McKinley 52

Region 6=

Celina 49, Lima Bath 36

Elida 52, Upper Sandusky 32

Fostoria 60, Kenton 52

Lima Shawnee 47, Wapakoneta 40

Mansfield Sr. 70, Norwalk 56

Maumee 46, Bryan 34

Ontario 62, Bellville Clear Fork 59

Port Clinton 75, Clyde 43

Sandusky Perkins 64, Vermilion 58

Tol. Rogers 56, Tontogany Otsego 44

Willard 82, Galion 77

Region 7=

Circleville 61, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 46

Gallipolis Gallia 66, Albany Alexander 37

Ironton 71, Thornville Sheridan 65

Lancaster Fairfield Union 45, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Marietta 59, Chillicothe Unioto 51

New Lexington 40, Jackson 29

Vincent Warren 58, McArthur Vinton County 36

Washington C.H. 60, Hillsboro 54

Region 8=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 65, Greenville 24

Day. Ponitz Tech. 77, Bellefontaine 42

Division III=

Region 10=

Archbold 59, Pemberville Eastwood 36

Bluffton 78, Harrod Allen E. 67

Defiance Tinora 49, Paulding 46

Huron 64, Millbury Lake 43

Lima Cent. Cath. 57, Coldwater 49

Northwood 66, Bucyrus 47

Region 11=

Centerburg 54, Tree of Life 34

Cols. Africentric 102, Cols. Cristo Rey 14

Cols. Horizon Science 58, Cols. KIPP 56

Fredericktown 54, Baltimore Liberty Union 42

Gahanna Christian 50, Grove City Christian 37

Region 12=

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 91, Howard E. Knox 46

Cin. Mariemont 69, Cin. Finneytown 55

Cin. Summit Country Day 71, Felicity-Franklin 43

Cols. Grandview Hts. 65, Marion Pleasant 50

Marion Elgin 41, North Intl 39

Utica 85, Mt. Gilead 54

Worthington Christian 47, W. Jefferson 44

Division IV=

Region 13=

Attica Seneca E. 57, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 44

Lakeside Danbury 47, Greenwich S. Cent. 41, OT

Monroeville 41, Crestline 33

Norwalk St. Paul 53, Mansfield Christian 43

Region 14=

Arlington 72, Elmore Woodmore 49

Continental 39, Cory-Rawson 34

Defiance Ayersville 42, Holgate 41

Delphos Jefferson 50, Ft. Jennings 30

Old Fort 74, Dola Hardin Northern 27

Stryker 52, Pioneer N. Central 40

Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28

Tol. Christian 69, Edon 43

Tol. Maumee Valley 55, W. Unity Hilltop 35

Vanlue 66, New Riegel 59

Region 15=

Groveport Madison Christian 39, Granville Christian 35

Region 16=

Cedarville 85, East Dayton Christian School 9

Cin. College Prep. 52, Cin. Christian 49

Cin. Riverview East 41, Fayetteville-Perry 30

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Legacy Christian 48

Region 1=

Brunswick 84, Barberton 40

Cle. Hts. 85, Cle. John Marshall 19

Cle. Rhodes 63, Lakewood 42

Cle. St. Ignatius 69, Cle. Max Hayes 20

Copley 75, Berea-Midpark 66

Lorain 63, Wadsworth 54

Olmsted Falls 46, N. Royalton 42

Parma Normandy 66, Garrett Morgan 47

Strongsville 64, N. Olmsted 48

Tol. Bowsher 60, Ashland 46

Region 2=

Can. Glenoak 44, Uniontown Lake 39

Can. McKinley 65, Euclid 50

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 74, Massillon Perry 37

Grafton Midview 61, Westlake 54

Maple Hts. 70, Akr. Firestone 54

Massillon 52, Hudson 50

Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 50

Mayfield 73, Chardon 66

Medina Highland 68, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 65

Mentor 110, Eastlake North 52

Painesville Riverside 60, Twinsburg 52

STVM 76, Akron Garfield 48

Shaker Hts. 66, Cle. John Adams 56

Solon 76, Hunting Valley University 67

Stow-Munroe Falls 81, Ashtabula Lakeside 38

Warren Harding 44, Youngs. Boardman 35

Warren Howland 54, Cuyahoga Falls 43

Centerville 79, Day. Belmont 44

Mason 58, Milford 53

Sidney 51, Monroe 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

