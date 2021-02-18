Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avon 64, Avon Lake 49
Batavia Clermont NE 57, Georgetown 52
Bethel-Tate 48, Williamsburg 42
Bishop Hartley 42, Johnstown 41
Bishop Watterson 64, South 40
Byesville Meadowbrook 60, Sugarcreek Garaway 55
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, E. Liverpool 60
Caledonia River Valley 71, Shelby 68
Cambridge 48, Marietta 45
Can. Glenoak 70, Kent Roosevelt 50
Carey 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 43
Carrollton 52, Lisbon Beaver 48
Cle. Cent. Cath. 63, Westlake 55
Cols. Whetstone 55, Cols. Centennial 50
Findlay 49, Tol. St. John's 48
Gibsonburg 42, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 31
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 55, St. Clairsville 51
Grove City 53, Hilliard Darby 40
Grove City Cent. Crossing 75, West 54
Hilliard Davidson 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 41
London 48, Dublin Scioto 41
Loudonville 76, Richmond Hts. 37
Morral Ridgedale 40, Bucyrus Wynford 39, OT
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Arlington 40
Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, New Richmond 37
Mt. Vernon 52, Lexington 47
N. Can. Hoover 47, New Philadelphia 36
New Concord John Glenn 55, Warsaw River View 52
New Lexington 43, Coshocton 29
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41, Galion 26
Newark 59, Lancaster 40
Plymouth 39, New London 36
Powell Olentangy Liberty 65, Cols. DeSales 51
Ravenna 60, Mogadore 55
Rayland Buckeye 64, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62
Tiffin Calvert 78, Sandusky St. Mary 48
Westerville N. 48, Delaware Hayes 42
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Martins Ferry 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 75, Crooksville 64
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/