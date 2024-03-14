Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Championships=
Regional Semifinal=
Division III=
Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Madison Tri-Village 48
Castalia Margaretta 69, Worthington Christian 59
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 90, Fairview 49
Malvern 58, McDermott Scioto NW 52
Division I=
Centerville 60, Hamilton 35
Cle. St Ignatius 87, Massillon Jackson 63
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50, Newark 42
Tol. Whitmer 55, Toledo St John's Jesuit 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
