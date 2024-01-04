Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 68, Brookfield 50
Atwater Waterloo 57, Windham 44, OT
Avon 57, Westlake 34
Beverly Ft. Frye 59, St. Marys, W.Va. 43
Campbell Memorial 50, Girard 40
Chagrin Falls 68, Chardon 44
Cin. Deer Park 59, Cin. N. College Hill 55
Circleville 46, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Circleville Logan Elm 48, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45
Clayton Northmont 59, Sidney 47
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Chardon NDCL 58
Coal Grove 54, Raceland, Ky. 53, OT
Cols. DeSales 76, Cols. Mifflin 49
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 47, Hebron Lakewood 35
Day. Miami Valley 48, Spring. Emmanuel Christian 43
E. Cle. Shaw 63, Cle. JFK 60
E. Palestine 51, Sebring McKinley 50
Fairport Harbor Harding 93, Conneaut 66
Garrettsville Garfield 57, Burton Berkshire 53
Geneva 53, Kirtland 51
Leavittsburg LaBrae 68, Hubbard 54
Leetonia 66, Warren Lordstown 39
Lima Perry 81, Eastlake North 71
Medina 53, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 42
Minerva 46, Uhrichsville Claymont 44
Mogadore 63, Akr. North 47
Morral Ridgedale 57, Howard E. Knox 52
Nelsonville-York 43, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Newark Licking Valley 61, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Newcomerstown 51, Beallsville 33
Rocky River Lutheran W. 78, Orange 41
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Hillsboro 47
Warren JFK 78, Kinsman Badger 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/