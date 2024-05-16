Wednesday's Scores

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Delaware Hayes 2, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 13, Grove City Central Crossing 3

Sunbury Big Walnut 4, Cols. DeSales 1

Westerville North 2, Thomas Worthington 1

Region 3

Oregon Clay 11, Norwalk 0

Perrysburg 11, Tol. Start 1

Sylvania Northview 9, Tol. Waite 0

Tol. St. Francis 5, Findlay 1

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Lima Sr. 0

Region 4

Region 5

Bellevue 2, Mansfield Sr. 1

Bowling Green 6, Tol. Cent. Cath. 5

Clyde 10, Mansfield Madison 2

Elyria Cath. 5, LaGrange Keystone 2

Norton 19, Cle. Benedictine 0

Oberlin Firelands 11, Parma Padua 0

Tallmadge 10, Rocky River 0

Vermillion 2, Sandusky 1

Wauseon 11, Rossford 1

Region 7

Jackson 7, Bidwell River Valley 0

New Lexington 11, Greenfield McClain 0

The Plains Athens 7, Pomeroy Meigs 1

Washington C.H. 4, Vincent Warren 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 1, Circleville 0

Region 8

Cin. McNicholas 5, Blanchester 0

Cin. Mt. Healthy 11, Cin. Shroder 4

Cin. Wyoming 9, Norwood 0

Day. Northridge 22, Day. Ponitz 0

Franklin 5, Wilmington 4

Greenville 2, Eaton 1

Middletown Fenwick 7, New Carlisle Tecumseh 5

Plain City Jonathan Alder 10, Cols. Marion-Franklin 0

Trotwood-Madison 16, Day. Meadowdale 9

Division III

Region 9

Akr. Manchester 9, West Salem Northwestern 6

Apple Creek Waynedale 6, Rootstown 0

Burton Berkshire 6, Newton Falls 1

Canfield S. Range 7, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Chagrin Falls 5, Kirtland 3

Columbia Station Columbia 5, Rittman 0

Creston Norwayne 10, Brooklyn 0

Doylestown Chippewa 6, Independence 3

Garrettsville Garfield 3, Wickliffe 2

Leavittsburg LaBrae 7, Cortland Lakeview 3

Perry 8, Warren Champion 4

Sullivan Black River 8, Navarre Fairless 0

Region 10

Archbold 10, Northwood 0

Ashland Crestview 7, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 2

Bloomdale Elmwood 5, Spencerville 3

Bluffton 5, Carey 0

Castalia Margaretta 9, Elmore Woodmore 0

Howard E. Knox 3, Grandview Hts. 0

Kansas Lakota 10, Port Clinton 0

Metamora Evergeen 7, Liberty Center 2

Sherwood Fairview 7, Swanton 4

Tontogaany Otsego 4, Paulding 1

Van Buren 2, Ottawa-Glandorf 1

Region 11

Barnesville 2, Lore City Buckeye Trail 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Belmont Union Local 1

Region 12

Anna 4, New Lebanon Dixie 3

Cin. Country Day 7, Middletown Madison 2

Division IV

Region 14

Arlington 8, Cory-Rawson 0

Fort Recovery 5, Waynesfield-Goshen 2

Lima Cent. Cath. 5, Lima Temple Christian 1

Lima Perry 3, New Knoxville 0

Pandora-Gilboa 3, Ada 1

Rockford Parkway 10, New Bremen 1

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 7, Malvern 1

Caldwell 7, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 6

Toronto 10, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3

Region 16

Bradford 6, DeGraff Riverside 0

Cedarville 13, Legacy Christian 3

Fayetteville-Perry 11, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 0

Felicity-Franklin 8, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6

Ft. Loramie 7, Spring. Cath. Central 1

Pleasant Hill Newton 7, Botkins 1

Russia 10, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14, Sidney Fairlawn 1

