Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Goshen 63, Creek Wood, Tenn. 49
Prosser, Wash. 56, Avon Lake 33
Stingrays Seacrest Country Day Naples FL, Fla. 49, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
For America250, Butler County will have a year of historical stops...
2
Investigation into Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge extended
3
Middletown Burger King fully reopens following monthlong renovation
4
Fast-casual Mediterranean chain CAVA planning to open Cincinnati...
5
New Franklin-Trenton Road bridge open in Warren County