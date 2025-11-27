Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 61, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30

Amherst Steele 91, N. Olmsted 30

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Andover Pymatuning Valley 66

Athens 64, Belpre 42

Bay (OH) 68, Grafton Midview 59

Bellaire 64, Rayland Buckeye 58

Bidwell River Valley 68, Oak Hill 43

Bowerston Conotton Valley 56, Richmond Edison 51

Caledonia River Valley 75, Morral Ridgedale 36

Cambridge 74, Zanesville 46

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 35

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Bexley 46

Cols. DeSales 79, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Cols. Horizon 82, Utica 68

Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 43

Dublin Coffman 59, Dublin Jerome 39

Elyria 66, Tol. Whitmer 52

Frankfort Adena 66, New Hope Christian 58

Fuchs Mizrachi 78, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 19

Galion Northmor 52, Marion Elgin 13

Gorham Fayette 59, Hamilton, Ind. 30

Grove City 74, Canal Winchester 43

Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, West 42

Hamilton 58, Miamisburg 34

Hayes 44, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32

Hunting Valley University 83, Morgan 76

Johnstown Northridge 44, Cols. Independence 42

LaGrange Keystone 55, Olmsted Falls 53

Lancaster 80, Cols. Briggs 25

Madison 56, Willoughby S. 35

Marion Harding High School 62, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24

Miller City 55, Stryker 46

Monroe 62, Middletown Madison 43

Montpelier 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 53

Mt Gilead 66, Sparta Highland 52

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40, New Riegel 29

Mt. Vernon 57, Centerburg 36

N. Baltimore 53, McComb 46, OT

N. Ridgeville 70, Lorain 52

New Bremen 48, Ottoville 27

New Carlisle Tecumseh 60, Day. Oakwood 48

New London 64, Wellington 51, OT

Newark 59, Bishop Hartley 46

Oregon Clay 64, Norwalk 25

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Van Buren 39

Perrysburg 73, Maumee 26

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Thomas Worthington 42

Proctorville Fairland 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 58

Ravenna 68, Newton Falls 50

S. Charleston SE 64, Yellow Springs 57

Sandusky Perkins 57, Huron 40

Strasburg 62, Millersburg W. Holmes 52

Toronto 56, Wellsville 47

Tree of Life 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 36

Versailles 64, Celina 49

Warren Howland 68, Cortland Lakeview 57

Washington C.H. 55, Williamsport Westfall 41

Waterford 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40

Westerville Cent. 75, Worthington Kilbourne 44

Willard 69, Upper Sandusky 63

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Area couple thankful for wife’s survival, son’s birth
2
DeWine fixes Ohio property tax glitch, preserving Homestead relief for...
3
Butler County man on the run after cutting ankle monitor is found
4
Middies fans expected to be ‘loud and proud’ for playoff game
5
Police find Hamilton man accused of 1997 homicide