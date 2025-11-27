Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 61, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30
Amherst Steele 91, N. Olmsted 30
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Andover Pymatuning Valley 66
Athens 64, Belpre 42
Bay (OH) 68, Grafton Midview 59
Bellaire 64, Rayland Buckeye 58
Bidwell River Valley 68, Oak Hill 43
Bowerston Conotton Valley 56, Richmond Edison 51
Caledonia River Valley 75, Morral Ridgedale 36
Cambridge 74, Zanesville 46
Chillicothe Huntington 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 35
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Cols. Bexley 46
Cols. DeSales 79, Dresden Tri-Valley 43
Cols. Horizon 82, Utica 68
Cuyahoga Hts. 48, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 43
Dublin Coffman 59, Dublin Jerome 39
Elyria 66, Tol. Whitmer 52
Frankfort Adena 66, New Hope Christian 58
Fuchs Mizrachi 78, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 19
Galion Northmor 52, Marion Elgin 13
Gorham Fayette 59, Hamilton, Ind. 30
Grove City 74, Canal Winchester 43
Grove City Cent. Crossing 51, West 42
Hamilton 58, Miamisburg 34
Hayes 44, Delaware Buckeye Valley 32
Hunting Valley University 83, Morgan 76
Johnstown Northridge 44, Cols. Independence 42
LaGrange Keystone 55, Olmsted Falls 53
Lancaster 80, Cols. Briggs 25
Madison 56, Willoughby S. 35
Marion Harding High School 62, Cols. Franklin Hts. 24
Miller City 55, Stryker 46
Monroe 62, Middletown Madison 43
Montpelier 70, Tol. Ottawa Hills 53
Mt Gilead 66, Sparta Highland 52
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40, New Riegel 29
Mt. Vernon 57, Centerburg 36
N. Baltimore 53, McComb 46, OT
N. Ridgeville 70, Lorain 52
New Bremen 48, Ottoville 27
New Carlisle Tecumseh 60, Day. Oakwood 48
New London 64, Wellington 51, OT
Newark 59, Bishop Hartley 46
Oregon Clay 64, Norwalk 25
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Van Buren 39
Perrysburg 73, Maumee 26
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Thomas Worthington 42
Proctorville Fairland 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 58
Ravenna 68, Newton Falls 50
S. Charleston SE 64, Yellow Springs 57
Sandusky Perkins 57, Huron 40
Strasburg 62, Millersburg W. Holmes 52
Toronto 56, Wellsville 47
Tree of Life 48, Baltimore Liberty Union 36
Versailles 64, Celina 49
Warren Howland 68, Cortland Lakeview 57
Washington C.H. 55, Williamsport Westfall 41
Waterford 49, McConnelsville Morgan 40
Westerville Cent. 75, Worthington Kilbourne 44
Willard 69, Upper Sandusky 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/