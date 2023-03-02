Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Kings Mills Kings 49, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 47
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Cols. Africentric 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 40
Doylestown Chippewa 69, Warrensville Hts. 60
Oregon Stritch 53, Castalia Margaretta 50
Portsmouth W. 52, Seaman N. Adams 51
Shaker Hts. Laurel 53, Garrettsville Garfield 41
Versailles 45, Lees Creek E. Clinton 41
Wheelersburg 49, Belmont Union Local 47
Division IV=
Regional Semifinal=
Columbus Grove 40, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 32
Tol. Christian 50, Convoy Crestview 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/