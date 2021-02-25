Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Liberty Union 86, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 64
Fitch 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 48
Fredericktown 73, Mt. Gilead 50
Middlefield Cardinal 60, Mantua Crestwood 54
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 84, W. Union 50
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Avon 67, Strongsville 65
Avon Lake def. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, forfeit
Elyria 49, Medina Highland 46
Grafton Midview def. N. Royalton, forfeit
Oregon Clay 59, Bowling Green 45
Parma 61, Twinsburg 44
Parma Normandy 48, N. Ridgeville 35
Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Whitmer 52
Region 2=
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 79, Can. McKinley 19
Austintown Fitch 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 48
Dover 48, Aurora 30
Euclid 90, Painesville Riverside 65
Hudson 40, Stow-Munroe Falls 32
Hunting Valley University 56, Akr. North 46
Lyndhurst Brush 42, Willoughby S. 34
Madison 53, Kent Roosevelt 36
Massillon Jackson 83, Akr. Ellet 45
Massillon Perry 64, Alliance 61
Mayfield 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 58
Mentor 94, Eastlake North 41
N. Can. Hoover 44, Uniontown Lake 40
Westlake 71, Akr. Firestone 49
Region 4=
Beavercreek 64, Vandalia Butler 62
Centerville 78, Day. Belmont 28
Cin. St. Xavier 75, Cin. Colerain 40
Cin. Turpin 28, Cin. Oak Hills 21, OT
Huber Hts. Wayne 68, Clayton Northmont 47
Lebanon 66, Franklin 59
Division II=
Region 7=
Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Warsaw River View 54
Cambridge 59, Steubenville 41
Dresden Tri-Valley 65, New Concord John Glenn 44
E. Liverpool 81, Philo 68
Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Zanesville Maysville 39
Minerva 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 48
New Philadelphia 60, Lisbon Beaver 25
St. Clairsville 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Region 8=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 74, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 29
Division III=
Region 10=
Amanda-Clearcreek def. Cols. Africentric, forfeit
Ashland Crestview 64, Elmore Woodmore 57
Bishop Ready 66, Marion Elgin 43
Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Attica Seneca E. 49
Bluffton 41, Defiance Tinora 38
Centerburg 68, North Intl 47
Coldwater 40, Paulding 38
Johnstown 71, Marion Pleasant 34
Kansas Lakota 48, Bucyrus 46
Liberty Center 35, Delta 20
Lima Bath 48, Delphos Jefferson 40
Millbury Lake 48, Northwood 37
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 61, Findlay Liberty-Benton 56
Pemberville Eastwood 61, Tol. Maumee Valley 38
Sherwood Fairview 41, Harrod Allen E. 21
Swanton 52, Genoa Area 36
Tontogany Otsego 39, Metamora Evergreen 36
Van Buren 44, Bucyrus Wynford 43
Willard 64, Milan Edison 40
Region 11=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 68, Cols. KIPP 46
Gahanna Cols. Academy 60, Johnstown Northridge 56
Worthington Christian 73, W. Jefferson 26
Region 12=
Cin. Summit Country Day 52, Middletown Madison Senior 38
Georgetown 45, Cin. Clark Montessori 28
Jamestown Greeneview 45, Cin. Finneytown 28
Division IV=
Region 13=
Crestline 60, New London 45
Plymouth 57, Monroeville 54
Region 14=
Cory-Rawson 44, Miller City 41
Defiance Ayersville 53, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 41
Delphos St. John's 56, Leipsic 44
Dola Hardin Northern 67, Gibsonburg 51
Fremont St. Joseph 64, Arlington 46
Hicksville 52, Pettisville 47
Holgate 44, Edgerton 37
Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 31
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 58, Rockford Parkway 54
New Bremen 64, Ada 46
Pioneer N. Central 48, Edon 43
Sycamore Mohawk 48, New Riegel 42, OT
Region 15=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 50, Portsmouth Clay 45
Crown City S. Gallia 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
Franklin Furnace Green 61, Racine Southern 56
Granville Christian 52, Groveport Madison Christian 36
Latham Western 60, Reedsville Eastern 34
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Corning Miller 36
Waterford 74, Manchester 54
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68, Beaver Eastern 54
Region 16=
Cedarville 68, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 40
Delaware Christian 45, Morral Ridgedale 35
Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Yellow Springs 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/