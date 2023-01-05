journal-news logo
X

Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 76, Ashtabula Edgewood 65

Beachwood 77, Parma Padua 74

Bristol 59, Leavittsburg LaBrae 44

Cin. Withrow 60, Day. Dunbar 54

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Hilliard Darby 35

Elyria Cath. 62, Parma 46

Granville 50, Heath 39

Jefferson Area 57, Ashtabula Lakeside 56

Johnstown 45, Zanesville 42

Northside Christian 65, Danville 32

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59, Wellston 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
‘All this is about investing in America’s heartland:’ Biden praises...
2
Fairfield manufacturer to expand with technology center, 75 new jobs
3
$1 million bond set for man accused of stabbing Hamilton woman to death
4
Missing Middletown man found dead in city park
5
Middletown police: Suspects caught breaking into home; shots fired...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top