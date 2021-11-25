Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 64, Akr. Springfield 36
Austintown Fitch 66, Ashtabula Lakeside 22
Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Oak Hill 31
Eastlake North 61, Euclid 51
Gahanna Lincoln 46, Westerville N. 36
Girard 47, Columbiana Crestview 23
Harrison 59, S. Dearborn, Ind. 32
Lees Creek E. Clinton 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52
Louisville 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 39
Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, Minerva 31
Milford 50, Lebanon 37
Navarre Fairless 49, E. Can. 16
Portsmouth W. 54, Chillicothe Huntington 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Cin. Sycamore 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
