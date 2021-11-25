Wednesday's Scores

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 64, Akr. Springfield 36

Austintown Fitch 66, Ashtabula Lakeside 22

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 18

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48, Oak Hill 31

Eastlake North 61, Euclid 51

Gahanna Lincoln 46, Westerville N. 36

Girard 47, Columbiana Crestview 23

Harrison 59, S. Dearborn, Ind. 32

Lees Creek E. Clinton 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 52

Louisville 64, Uhrichsville Claymont 39

Magnolia Sandy Valley 46, Minerva 31

Milford 50, Lebanon 37

Navarre Fairless 49, E. Can. 16

Portsmouth W. 54, Chillicothe Huntington 43

Sardinia Eastern Brown 75, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 37

W. Chester Lakota W. 45, Cin. Sycamore 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

