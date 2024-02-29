Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Hannibal River 52, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 3=
Ashville Teays Valley 55, Dublin Jerome 36
Bishop Watterson 56, Dublin Coffman 50
Canal Winchester 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 42
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Westerville S. 47
Lewis Center Olentangy 79, Reynoldsburg 68
Marysville 59, Lancaster 50
Pickerington Cent. 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 25
Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 34
Division II=
Region 5=
Aurora 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 29
Beloit W. Branch 70, Chagrin Falls 19
Canfield 43, Salem 35
Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Mantua Crestwood 32
Streetsboro 59, Elyria Cath. 52
Region 6=
Copley 72, Peninsula Woodridge 41
Richwood N. Union 54, Heath 41
Warren Howland 61, Burton Berkshire 33
Region 7=
Carrollton 60, New Concord John Glenn 54
Millersburg W. Holmes 24, Dover 19
Proctorville Fairland 64, Chillicothe Unioto 27
Steubenville 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 51
Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, Philo 26
Region 8=
Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Caledonia River Valley 34
Division III=
Region 9=
Columbia Station Columbia 56, Massillon Tuslaw 44
Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Creston Norwayne 39, OT
Doylestown Chippewa 69, Ravenna SE 26
Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 39
LaGrange Keystone 48, Rootstown 43
Warrensville Hts. 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 32
Wooster Triway 59, Columbiana 25
Region 11=
Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48
Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Bellaire 27
Division IV=
Region 13=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Can. Cent. Cath. 19
Loudonville 65, Lowellville 17
Mogadore 51, Salineville Southern 41
New Middletown Spring. 40, Kinsman Badger 38
Richmond Hts. 61, Newton Falls 10
Warren JFK 50, Cornerstone Christian 42
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 45, Strasburg 36
Waterford 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24
Region 16=
Botkins 36, Jackson Center 33
Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, New Madison Tri-Village 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/