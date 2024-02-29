Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hannibal River 52, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 37

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Ashville Teays Valley 55, Dublin Jerome 36

Bishop Watterson 56, Dublin Coffman 50

Canal Winchester 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 42

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Westerville S. 47

Lewis Center Olentangy 79, Reynoldsburg 68

Marysville 59, Lancaster 50

Pickerington Cent. 61, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 25

Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Dresden Tri-Valley 34

Division II=

Region 5=

Aurora 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 29

Beloit W. Branch 70, Chagrin Falls 19

Canfield 43, Salem 35

Gates Mills Gilmour 63, Mantua Crestwood 32

Streetsboro 59, Elyria Cath. 52

Region 6=

Copley 72, Peninsula Woodridge 41

Richwood N. Union 54, Heath 41

Warren Howland 61, Burton Berkshire 33

Region 7=

Carrollton 60, New Concord John Glenn 54

Millersburg W. Holmes 24, Dover 19

Proctorville Fairland 64, Chillicothe Unioto 27

Steubenville 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 51

Zanesville W. Muskingum 47, Philo 26

Region 8=

Delaware Buckeye Valley 43, Caledonia River Valley 34

Division III=

Region 9=

Columbia Station Columbia 56, Massillon Tuslaw 44

Cuyahoga Hts. 45, Creston Norwayne 39, OT

Doylestown Chippewa 69, Ravenna SE 26

Garfield Hts. Trinity 47, Apple Creek Waynedale 39

LaGrange Keystone 48, Rootstown 43

Warrensville Hts. 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 32

Wooster Triway 59, Columbiana 25

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 49, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Bellaire 27

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 40, Can. Cent. Cath. 19

Loudonville 65, Lowellville 17

Mogadore 51, Salineville Southern 41

New Middletown Spring. 40, Kinsman Badger 38

Richmond Hts. 61, Newton Falls 10

Warren JFK 50, Cornerstone Christian 42

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 45, Strasburg 36

Waterford 57, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 24

Region 16=

Botkins 36, Jackson Center 33

Union City Mississinawa Valley 52, New Madison Tri-Village 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

