Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Grantsville 67, North Sanpete 40

Judge Memorial 69, Stansbury 52

Pleasant Grove Tournament=

Alta 71, American Fork 60

Pleasant Grove 93, Jordan 72

Springville 58, Cyprus 57

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown accepting applications to fill vacancy left by resigning...
2
Local food pantry receives $12K donation inspired by Journal-News...
3
SW Ohio man sprays graffiti on his own mansion in protest against...
4
Light Up Middletown drive-through holiday lights display opens for 24th...
5
High-speed internet connection project progressing in Butler County
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top