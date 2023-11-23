Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Grantsville 67, North Sanpete 40
Judge Memorial 69, Stansbury 52
Pleasant Grove Tournament=
Alta 71, American Fork 60
Pleasant Grove 93, Jordan 72
Springville 58, Cyprus 57
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
