Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Painesville Harvey 72
Bishop Hartley 47, Cols. Northland 43
Chagrin Falls 51, Chesterland W. Geauga 31
Circleville 57, Southeastern 36
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Euclid 65
Gates Mills Hawken 60, Orange 50
Green 62, Copley 26
Johnstown 49, Granville 31
Millersport 73, Cols. Cristo Rey 53
Northwood 60, Elmore Woodmore 48
Pataskala Licking Hts. 62, Hebron Lakewood 51
Utica 66, Zanesville 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
