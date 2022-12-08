journal-news logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 73, Painesville Harvey 72

Bishop Hartley 47, Cols. Northland 43

Chagrin Falls 51, Chesterland W. Geauga 31

Circleville 57, Southeastern 36

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Euclid 65

Gates Mills Hawken 60, Orange 50

Green 62, Copley 26

Johnstown 49, Granville 31

Millersport 73, Cols. Cristo Rey 53

Northwood 60, Elmore Woodmore 48

Pataskala Licking Hts. 62, Hebron Lakewood 51

Utica 66, Zanesville 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

