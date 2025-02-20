Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Wauseon 46, Bryan 45, OT

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Cle. St. Joseph 63, Brunswick 35

Massillon Jackson 62, Lorain 27

Medina 66, Can. Glenoak 52

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Mentor 31

Region 2=

Dublin Jerome 47, Gahanna Lincoln 37

Hilliard Bradley 48, Hayes 26

Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Thomas Worthington 15

Marysville 46, Dublin Coffman 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 50, Lancaster 38

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 62, Galloway Westland 12

Grove City 50, Reynoldsburg 39

Mason 62, Cin. Western Hills 10

Perrysburg 57, Tol. Whitmer 40

Seton 34, Cin. Oak Hills 24

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 62, Middletown 29

Cin. Sycamore 69, Fairfield 35

Division II=

Region 5=

Austintown-Fitch 48, Euclid 30

Eastlake North 39, Shaker Hts. 38

Painesville Riverside 54, Mayfield 46

Region 6=

Warren Harding 33, N. Can. Hoover 31

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 94, Sylvania Southview 15

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Ellet 49, Rocky River 37

Copley 47, Chardon NDCL 29

Lyndhurst Brush 60, Willoughby S. 31

Madison 73, Youngs. Chaney High School 57

Region 10=

Ashland 55, Tiffin Columbian 32

Elida 64, Celina 28

Granville 41, Cols. Centennial 30

Norwalk 63, Sandusky 54

Region 11=

Avon Lake 41, Louisville 23

Chillicothe Unioto 50, Thornville Sheridan 42

Dresden Tri-Valley 43, Steubenville 15

STVM 74, Barberton 11

Warren Howland 56, Kent Roosevelt 42

Westlake 35, Aurora 32

Region 12=

Bellbrook 62, Tipp City Tippecanoe 37

Ursuline Academy 43, Hamilton Ross 40

Division IV=

Region 14=

Bellevue 60, Sandusky Perkins 36

Kenton 60, St Marys 37

Shelby 62, Clyde 34

Region 15=

Carrollton 45, Minerva 19

Circleville 46, Greenfield McClain 25

McConnelsville Morgan 48, Zanesville Maysville 24

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Philo 28

Division V=

Region 17=

Findlay Liberty-Benton 59, Genoa 30

Millbury Lake 45, Fostoria 42

Region 18=

Amanda-Clearcreek 46, Richwood N. Union 30

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Milan Edison 45

Ottawa-Glandorf 59, Lima Bath 26

Paulding 46, Delta 29

Willard 43, Huron 30

Region 19=

Belmont Union Local 56, Rayland Buckeye 20

Martins Ferry 57, Magnolia Sandy Valley 23

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 49, Barnesville 16

Region 20=

Brookville 40, New Madison Tri-Village 36

Division VI=

Region 23=

Bellaire 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 40

Beverly Ft. Frye 44, Sarahsville Shenandoah 34

Region 24=

Anna 42, New Paris National Trail 3

Fayetteville-Perry 58, Williamsburg 38

Division VII=

Region 27=

Berlin Hiland 47, Hannibal River 40

Region 28=

Ft. Loramie 57, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 14

Jackson Center 39, Cedarville 37

Legacy Christian 35, Covington 32

Russia 53, S. Charleston SE 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Major leadership changes coming to Hamilton HS, other schools in...
2
Miami U. fraternity suspended as school investigates hazing allegation
3
Proposed site for new Miami University sports arena targeted
4
St. Vincent de Paul buys former Pleasant Treasures building for $1.8M...
5
Hamilton’s urban core to see new luxury apartments