Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Eastern 77, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68

Cle. Glenville 64, Cle. Rhodes 46

Crown City S. Gallia 61, Latham Western 43

McDermott Scioto NW 63, Oak Hill 33

Williamsburg 75, Blanchester 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

