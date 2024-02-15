Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaver Eastern 77, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 68
Cle. Glenville 64, Cle. Rhodes 46
Crown City S. Gallia 61, Latham Western 43
McDermott Scioto NW 63, Oak Hill 33
Williamsburg 75, Blanchester 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
