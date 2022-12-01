journal-news logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashtabula Edgewood 69, Orwell Grand Valley 36

Beachwood 68, Andrews Osborne Academy 40

Cols. KIPP 75, Cols. Cristo Rey 28

Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Burton Berkshire 47

Euclid 52, Willoughby S. 48

Galion 72, Upper Sandusky 63

Mt. Vernon 55, Johnstown 53

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, Kenton 42

Orange 56, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 38

Painesville Riverside 69, Geneva 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

