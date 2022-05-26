Wednesday's Scores

|OHSAA Softball Championships
Avon 4, North Ridgeville 2
Holland Springfield 5, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, 8 innings
Lancaster 1, Gahanna Lincoln 0
Akr. Hoban 12, Mogadore Field 4
Wooster Triway 7, Canfield 1
Heath 5, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 4
New Concord John Glenn 4, Thornville Sheridan 2
Massillon Tuslaw 7, Canfield South Range 1
Youngs. Ursuline 6, West Salem Northwestern 2
Portsmouth West 7, Crooksville 0
Wheelersburg 19, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 10, Viena Mathews 2
Jeromesville Hillsdale 3, Bristolville Bristol 2
Van Wert Lincolnview 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4
W. Unity Hilltop 4, Haviland Wayne Trace 3
Portsmouth Notre Dame 10, Danville 0
Strasburg-Franklin 13, S. Webster 2
In Other News
1
Boaters find massive snake with fish in mouth in Brookville Lake
2
Moeller Brew Barn to fill former Rivertown building in Monroe
3
Middie Meal Machine food truck hits the road soon to battle hunger in...
4
36 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Butler County Sheriff: More school safety is needed