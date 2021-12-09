journal-news logo
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56

Medina 76, Lakewood 31

Newark Licking Valley 67, Hebron Lakewood 19

Perry 63, Geneva 40

Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45

Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

