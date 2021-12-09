Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Garfield Hts. Trinity 68, Cuyahoga Hts. 56
Medina 76, Lakewood 31
Newark Licking Valley 67, Hebron Lakewood 19
Perry 63, Geneva 40
Richmond Hts. 89, Beachwood 45
Sycamore Mohawk 64, Dola Hardin Northern 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
