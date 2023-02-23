X
Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

Tiffin Calvert 60, Gibsonburg 28

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 3=

Dresden Tri-Valley 49, Newark 41

Dublin Coffman 61, Canal Winchester 30

Grove City 25, Bishop Watterson 21

Marysville 63, Gahanna Lincoln 33

Pickerington Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 46

Powell Olentangy Liberty 36, Cols. Upper Arlington 23

Reynoldsburg 52, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 35

Westerville S. 61, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Division II=

Region 5=

Alliance Marlington 49, Chesterland W. Geauga 47, OT

Canal Fulton Northwest 40, Tallmadge 28

Canfield 44, Beloit W. Branch 28

Copley 75, Mogadore Field 45

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 76, Peninsula Woodridge 22

Elyria Cath. 46, Gates Mills Gilmour 39

Perry 45, Streetsboro 43

Salem 53, Warren Howland 22

Region 6=

Norton 38, Oberlin Firelands 37

STVM 61, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 28

Region 7=

Bishop Hartley 46, Caledonia River Valley 42

Granville 53, Heath 21

New Concord John Glenn 63, Carrollton 62

Region 8=

Cols. Bexley 48, Bloom-Carroll 42

Richwood N. Union 47, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33

Division III=

Region 9=

Apple Creek Waynedale 45, Columbia Station Columbia 35

Columbiana Crestview 49, Mentor Lake Cath. 41

Doylestown Chippewa 49, LaGrange Keystone 42

Garrettsville Garfield 59, Kirtland 25

Shaker Hts. Laurel 69, Hanoverton United 35

Smithville 32, Loudonville 24

Warrensville Hts. 58, Massillon Tuslaw 43

Youngs. Liberty 54, Cortland Lakeview 36

Region 10=

Liberty Center 41, Delta 31

Van Buren 58, Metamora Evergreen 38

Region 11=

Belmont Union Local 62, Zanesville W. Muskingum 46

Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34

Leesburg Fairfield 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Nelsonville-York 60, Southeastern 44

Portsmouth 61, Frankfort Adena 34

Portsmouth W. 54, Minford 34

Seaman N. Adams 56, Lynchburg-Clay 37

Wheelersburg 48, Chesapeake 26

Division IV=

Region 13=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 39, Lowellville 27

Cornerstone Christian 45, Mineral Ridge 43

Dalton 43, Atwater Waterloo 31

Kinsman Badger 43, Vienna Mathews 38

New Middletown Spring. 35, Salineville Southern 31

Richmond Hts. 57, Mogadore 41

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 44, Strasburg-Franklin 36

Hannibal River 47, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

Region 16=

Covington 53, S. Charleston SE 36

New Madison Tri-Village 73, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

