news | 44 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon Lake 62, N. Olmsted 47

Baltimore Liberty Union 63, W. Jefferson 52

Batavia 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 43

Centerville 75, Cin. Woodward 70

Chardon 71, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Cle. St. Ignatius 57, Cle. Hts. 51

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Westerville Cent. 55

Hannibal River 56, Rayland Buckeye 33

Ironton 48, Ironton Rock Hill 33

Leipsic 81, Dola Hardin Northern 39

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39, Sidney Lehman 37

Sardinia Eastern Brown 68, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 34

Sidney 64, Xenia 55

Sycamore Mohawk 87, McComb 51

Vandalia Butler 61, Troy 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

