Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Brunswick 78, Cle. Max Hayes 31
Can. McKinley 65, Strongsville 58
Cle. Hts. 71, Perrysburg 53
Cle. St Ignatius 83, Lorain 62
Medina 53, Massillon Jackson 46
Region 2=
Dublin Coffman 54, Hilliard Darby 37
Hilliard Bradley 58, Marysville 39
Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 40
Region 3=
Cin. Sycamore 44, Cin. Moeller 36
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18
Division III=
Region 9=
Akr. Hoban 73, Youngs. East 36
Lyndhurst Brush 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51
Medina Highland 49, Akr. Garfield 38
Olmsted Falls 69, Tallmadge 61
Parma Padua 47, Gates Mills Gilmour 46
STVM 79, Geneva 32
Region 10=
Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Copley 54
Region 12=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Vandalia Butler 54
Franklin 66, Tipp City Tippecanoe 62
Hamilton Badin 53, Cin. McNicholas 43
Division IV=
Region 14=
Harrison 62, Napoleon 55
Plain City Jonathan Alder 60, London 47
Region 15=
Caledonia River Valley 69, Cols. Eastmoor 50
Region 16=
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 69, Bethel-Tate 34
Cin. Taft 53, Bishop Fenwick 48
Kettering Alter 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 27
Division V=
Region 17=
Can. Cent. Cath. 62, New Franklin Manchester 30
Canfield S. Range 68, Mantua Crestwood 43
Chagrin Falls 69, Garrettsville Garfield 53
Creston Norwayne 80, Andover Pymatuning Valley 39
Garfield Hts. Trinity 51, Fairview 46
Poland Seminary 55, Doylestown Chippewa 40
Richmond Hts. 90, E. Cle. Shaw 28
Region 18=
Bishop Ready 80, Fredericktown 41
Cols. Africentric 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 39
Gahanna Cols. Academy 71, Marion Pleasant 15
Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Canal Winchester Harvest 39
Region 19=
Coshocton 58, Warsaw River View 50
Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 48
St Clairsville 50, Barnesville 33
Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Bellaire 45
Division VI=
Region 22=
Ashland Crestview 52, Attica Seneca E. 40
Convoy Crestview 42, Columbus Grove 37
Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Sherwood Fairview 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Bluffton 56
Metamora Evergreen 72, Van Buren 69
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Collins Western Reserve 46
Sycamore Mohawk 62, Tol. Christian 54
Region 23=
Seaman N. Adams 72, Ironton Rock Hill 59
Region 24=
Anna 60, Day. Miami Valley 15
Coldwater 49, Spencerville 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 40, New Bremen 30
Division VII=
Region 25=
Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, Vienna Mathews 30
Bristol 55, Kidron Cent. Christian 47
Cornerstone Christian 86, Wellsville 45
Heartland Christian 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 66
Jeromesville Hillsdale 72, Ashtabula St John 46
Warren JFK 71, Kinsman Badger 27
Region 27=
Manchester 54, Racine Southern 42
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 47
Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Hannibal River 37
Region 28=
Cin. College Prep. 51, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Russia 61, Bradford 18
