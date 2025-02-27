Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Brunswick 78, Cle. Max Hayes 31

Can. McKinley 65, Strongsville 58

Cle. Hts. 71, Perrysburg 53

Cle. St Ignatius 83, Lorain 62

Medina 53, Massillon Jackson 46

Region 2=

Dublin Coffman 54, Hilliard Darby 37

Hilliard Bradley 58, Marysville 39

Pickerington N. 59, Hilliard Davidson 40

Region 3=

Cin. Sycamore 44, Cin. Moeller 36

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 55, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18

Division III=

Region 9=

Akr. Hoban 73, Youngs. East 36

Lyndhurst Brush 54, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51

Medina Highland 49, Akr. Garfield 38

Olmsted Falls 69, Tallmadge 61

Parma Padua 47, Gates Mills Gilmour 46

STVM 79, Geneva 32

Region 10=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 69, Copley 54

Region 12=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 60, Vandalia Butler 54

Franklin 66, Tipp City Tippecanoe 62

Hamilton Badin 53, Cin. McNicholas 43

Division IV=

Region 14=

Harrison 62, Napoleon 55

Plain City Jonathan Alder 60, London 47

Region 15=

Caledonia River Valley 69, Cols. Eastmoor 50

Region 16=

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 69, Bethel-Tate 34

Cin. Taft 53, Bishop Fenwick 48

Kettering Alter 74, Day. Thurgood Marshall 27

Division V=

Region 17=

Can. Cent. Cath. 62, New Franklin Manchester 30

Canfield S. Range 68, Mantua Crestwood 43

Chagrin Falls 69, Garrettsville Garfield 53

Creston Norwayne 80, Andover Pymatuning Valley 39

Garfield Hts. Trinity 51, Fairview 46

Poland Seminary 55, Doylestown Chippewa 40

Richmond Hts. 90, E. Cle. Shaw 28

Region 18=

Bishop Ready 80, Fredericktown 41

Cols. Africentric 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 39

Gahanna Cols. Academy 71, Marion Pleasant 15

Milford Center Fairbanks 55, Canal Winchester Harvest 39

Region 19=

Coshocton 58, Warsaw River View 50

Martins Ferry 58, Belmont Union Local 48

St Clairsville 50, Barnesville 33

Sugarcreek Garaway 64, Bellaire 45

Division VI=

Region 22=

Ashland Crestview 52, Attica Seneca E. 40

Convoy Crestview 42, Columbus Grove 37

Hamler Patrick Henry 46, Sherwood Fairview 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 70, Bluffton 56

Metamora Evergreen 72, Van Buren 69

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Collins Western Reserve 46

Sycamore Mohawk 62, Tol. Christian 54

Region 23=

Seaman N. Adams 72, Ironton Rock Hill 59

Region 24=

Anna 60, Day. Miami Valley 15

Coldwater 49, Spencerville 40

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, New Bremen 30

Division VII=

Region 25=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 46, Vienna Mathews 30

Bristol 55, Kidron Cent. Christian 47

Cornerstone Christian 86, Wellsville 45

Heartland Christian 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 66

Jeromesville Hillsdale 72, Ashtabula St John 46

Warren JFK 71, Kinsman Badger 27

Region 27=

Manchester 54, Racine Southern 42

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 51, New Matamoras Frontier 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 60, Hannibal River 37

Region 28=

Cin. College Prep. 51, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Russia 61, Bradford 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

