Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 51, Lorain 50

Garfield Hts. 63, N. Ridgeville 40

Region 2=

Lakewood St. Edward 74, Elyria 46

Lyndhurst Brush 42, STVM 37

Macedonia Nordonia 64, Mentor 58

Stow-Munroe Falls 75, Painesville Riverside 67

Region 3=

Delaware Hayes 44, Pickerington N. 40

Dublin Jerome 68, Hilliard Davidson 44

Hilliard Bradley 45, Cols. St. Charles 41

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 64, Grove City 54

Newark 41, Gahanna Lincoln 38

Pickerington Cent. 71, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 39

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Coffman 33

Westerville S. 60, Westerville N. 55

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Buchtel 83, Bay Village Bay 41

Canfield 66, Chardon NDCL 57

Cle. Glenville 63, Cle. Benedictine 55

Youngs. Ursuline 87, Ashtabula Edgewood 53

Region 6=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 84, Sheffield Brookside 48

Region 7=

Bishop Ready 79, Cols. Beechcroft 59

Cols. Eastmoor 51, Cols. Bexley 43, OT

Dresden Tri-Valley 68, St. Clairsville 41

E. Liverpool 47, Carrollton 43

Lancaster Fairfield Union 40, Gallipolis Gallia 37, OT

New Concord John Glenn 64, New Philadelphia 48

New Lexington 54, Washington C.H. 49

Zanesville Maysville 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 44

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 55, London 29

Caledonia River Valley 58, Granville 54

Division III=

Region 10=

Haviland Wayne Trace 41, Swanton 29

Huron 43, Ashland Crestview 34

Oregon Stritch 53, Castalia Margaretta 50

Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Bluffton 42

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 58, Archbold 51

Division IV=

Region 16=

Russia 70, Spring. Cath. Cent. 58

Troy Christian 58, Cin. Riverview East 32

Spencerville 44, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39

Region 11=

S. Point 48, Proctorville Fairland 46

