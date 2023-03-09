Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Centerville 54, Cin. Elder 47
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 63, Stow-Munroe Falls 61, OT
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 64, Newark 38
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Casstown Miami E. 40
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 54, New Madison Tri-Village 45
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 61, Mentor Lake Cath. 36
Cols. Africentric 49, Sugarcreek Garaway 47
Cuyahoga Hts. 58, Beachwood 33
Haviland Wayne Trace 34, Can. Cent. Cath. 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Oregon Stritch 43
S. Point 57, Seaman N. Adams 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
