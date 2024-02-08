Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel-Tate 64, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Lima Perry 47

Cin. N. College Hill 70, Cin. Oyler 67

Cin. Riverview East 81, Cin. Shroder 65

Cle. St Ignatius 88, Cle. Benedictine 35

Elyria Cath. 84, Independence 75

Fairport Harbor Harding 79, Kinsman Badger 77, OT

Fredericktown 63, Galion Northmor 57

Gates Mills Hawken 80, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 45

Grand River Academy 67, Horizon-Cleveland 47

McDermott Scioto NW 61, Oak Hill 38

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 75, Morral Ridgedale 44

New Matamoras Frontier 70, Paden City, W.Va. 32

New Philadelphia 65, Steubenville 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Motorcyclist flown after crash in Madison Twp.
2
Council divided on spending $3M to build aquatic center at Atrium YMCA
3
Historic partnership: Butler Tech, Miami, Hamilton create new...
4
Contact the Journal-News
5
Church-based homeless shelter seeing ‘incredibly high’ number of...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top