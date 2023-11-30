Wednesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Crestview 50, Lucas 21

Aurora 48, Richfield Revere 41

Austintown Fitch 50, Struthers 46

Barnesville 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 11

Beloit W. Branch 56, Minerva 20

Berlin Hiland 59, Shaker Hts. Laurel 24

Carrollton 46, Alliance Marlington 45

Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Chardon NDCL 39

Cin. Mt. Healthy 70, Cin. Colerain 46

Cin. NW 34, Cin. College Prep. 17

Cin. Seven Hills 54, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32

Cin. Woodward 63, Cin. Aiken 33

Cle. VASJ 50, Mentor Lake Cath. 41

Cornerstone Christian 38, Kirtland 24

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Parma Padua 53

Dover 39, Millersburg W. Holmes 28

Jackson 59, Greenfield McClain 40

LaGrange Keystone 44, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42

London 43, Spring. NW 35

Louisville 56, N. Can. Hoover 33

Madison 44, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37

Massillon Perry 65, Wooster 51

Navarre Fairless 62, Akr. Manchester 38

New Concord John Glenn 56, Zanesville 14

New Lexington 51, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43

Oberlin 46, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14

Peebles 56, Leesburg Fairfield 45

Perry 44, Chardon 38

Philo 68, Hebron Lakewood 34

Ravenna SE 40, Akr. Firestone 37

Salem 39, Alliance 35

Shadyside 60, Bridgeport 27

Sidney 46, Greenville 23

Thornville Sheridan 41, Bishop Watterson 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 66, Tol. Start 33

Washington C.H. 53, Hillsboro 50

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Chillicothe 55

Wickliffe 45, Conneaut 42

Xenia 46, Fairborn 22

Youngs. Boardman 62, Canfield S. Range 23

Youngs. Ursuline 50, Cortland Lakeview 11

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

