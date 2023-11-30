Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Crestview 50, Lucas 21
Aurora 48, Richfield Revere 41
Austintown Fitch 50, Struthers 46
Barnesville 57, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 50, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 11
Beloit W. Branch 56, Minerva 20
Berlin Hiland 59, Shaker Hts. Laurel 24
Carrollton 46, Alliance Marlington 45
Chagrin Falls Kenston 55, Chardon NDCL 39
Cin. Mt. Healthy 70, Cin. Colerain 46
Cin. NW 34, Cin. College Prep. 17
Cin. Seven Hills 54, Miami Valley Christian Academy 32
Cin. Woodward 63, Cin. Aiken 33
Cle. VASJ 50, Mentor Lake Cath. 41
Cornerstone Christian 38, Kirtland 24
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 71, Parma Padua 53
Dover 39, Millersburg W. Holmes 28
Jackson 59, Greenfield McClain 40
LaGrange Keystone 44, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42
London 43, Spring. NW 35
Louisville 56, N. Can. Hoover 33
Madison 44, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37
Massillon Perry 65, Wooster 51
Navarre Fairless 62, Akr. Manchester 38
New Concord John Glenn 56, Zanesville 14
New Lexington 51, Lancaster Fairfield Union 43
Oberlin 46, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 14
Peebles 56, Leesburg Fairfield 45
Perry 44, Chardon 38
Philo 68, Hebron Lakewood 34
Ravenna SE 40, Akr. Firestone 37
Salem 39, Alliance 35
Shadyside 60, Bridgeport 27
Sidney 46, Greenville 23
Thornville Sheridan 41, Bishop Watterson 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 66, Tol. Start 33
Washington C.H. 53, Hillsboro 50
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Chillicothe 55
Wickliffe 45, Conneaut 42
Xenia 46, Fairborn 22
Youngs. Boardman 62, Canfield S. Range 23
Youngs. Ursuline 50, Cortland Lakeview 11
