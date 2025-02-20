Wednesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 39, McKenzie 32
Burns 51, Umatilla 49
Cascade 65, Newport 46
Clackamas 102, Gresham 82
Crescent Valley 61, Dallas 36
Dayton 71, Scio 64
Grants Pass 57, North Medford 50
Knappa 45, Nestucca 40
Putnam 69, Hillsboro 49
Reedsport 40, Bandon 36
Regis 79, Santiam 56
Salem Academy 55, Kennedy 41
Santiam Christian 61, Amity 60
Seaside 58, St. Helens 43
Sherwood 62, Century 48
South Wasco County 59, Ione/Arlington 56
Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Yoncalla 12
Valley Catholic 70, Oregon Episcopal 63
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
