Wednesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Morgan 55

Barberton 49, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Cuyahoga Hts. 57, Cle. E. Tech 52

Dover 46, Massillon Perry 44

New Bremen 55, Spencerville 40

Westerville N. 90, Cols. Africentric 61

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region 8=

Kettering Alter 80, Greenville 23

Spring. Shawnee 50, Day. Thurgood Marshall 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Largest in Ohio: Crowds flock to opening of new Bass Pro Shops
2
13-year-old gunshot victim in Butler County flown to Dayton hospital
3
Butler County state rep responds to criticism on Middletown funding
4
Hamilton Police continue investigation into 19-year-old woman’s death
5
Comedian Alex Ortiz to launch ‘Chips and Cheese Comedy Tour’ in...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top