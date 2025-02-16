Webber leads Villanova against Xavier

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Xavier after Maddie Webber scored 30 points in Villanova's 62-56 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers have gone 5-8 in home games. Xavier allows 63.2 points and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 8-5 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East scoring 64.4 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Xavier averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loren Christie is averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 blocks for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Bascoe is averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Webber is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 45.4 points, 20.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.