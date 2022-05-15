Wayne Taylor Racing takes Acura to 5 straight at Mid-Ohio

Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque won the IMSA Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio in the No. 10 Acura for Wayne Taylor Racing. It was the fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio win for Acura, and Taylor was part of four of those victories.

It's the second consecutive win for Taylor and Albuquerque both at Mid-Ohio and on the season. The duo won May 1 at Laguna Seca and holds a 32=point lead in the Daytona Prototype international standings at the halfway point of the season.