Watson runs for a TD as the Browns shut down Lawrence and the Jaguars for an 18-13 win

Watson threw for 186 yards and ran for 20 more in his first game since a woman in Texas accused him of sexual assault and battery stemming from an alleged incident in October 2020. He was sacked twice, but it was a considerably better effort than what he showed in a 33-17 loss to Dallas in Week 1.

“I’m not going to say comeback performance," coach Kevin Stefanski said. “That’s just our starting quarterback out there making plays. He’s not perfect. ... I thought his pocket movement, making plays off schedule, was incredible."

Watson improved to 7-0 as a starter against Jacksonville, with the first six coming while he was with Houston.

“It’s amazing," Watson said. “I was thinking that all week, actually, but I didn’t want to jinx myself, so I didn’t tell anybody.”

The Browns (1-1) dominated much of the rainy day, sacking Trevor Lawrence four times and holding Jacksonville in check for nearly three quarters.

The Jaguars (0-2) woke up late, with Lawrence finding rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for 66 yards to set up a touchdown and then adding a field goal to make it a one-score game.

Cleveland had a chance to put it away, but three penalties left the Browns facing a third-and-36 from midfield. Corey Bojorquez dropped a punt inside the 2-yard line, and Alex Wright sacked Lawrence in the end zone on the ensuing play.

The Jags got another chance in the final minute, but Lawrence's pass to the end zone fell incomplete. Lawrence was a non-factor most of the afternoon, and “TrEverBank Stadium” was a bust.

“It just adds a little fuel to the fire,” Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said. "If that’s going to be the main guy, then we have to take him out the game.”

The Jaguars changed signage at EverBank Stadium to “TrEverBank” as part of a marketing promotion. The Browns bankrupted the gimmick and left Lawrence beyond baffled.

“We suck right now,” Lawrence said. “Pretty shocked. ... We've got to figure it out. We've got a good group, got good players and can be a good offense. But clearly we're not. Everybody has to take accountability, look in the mirror and fix it."

Jacksonville finished 1 for 4 in the red zone, hitting two short field goals and missing another.

“It's not who we are,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “There's too much talent, I think. There's signs of it but not consistent enough.”

Lawrence completed 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards as the Jaguars lost for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Watson was 22-of-34 passing for 186 yards, with 73 of those going to Jerry Jeudy. Jerome Ford ran for 64 yards.

Moving up

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne rushed for 52 yards and surpassed quarterback Mark Brunell (2,219) for fifth on the team’s career list. Etienne reached the milestone in 36 games. Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew rank first and second, respectively, on the list.

Etienne could pass Leonard Fournette (2,631) and James Stewart (2,951) to get to the third spot this season.

Key injuries

Browns: WR David Bell (hip) was carted off the field in the third quarter with a trainer holding his leg in a raised position and immediately ruled out. RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) also was ruled out. RT Dawand Jones left the game and headed to the locker room with cramps but later returned.

Jaguars: Pro Bowl TE Evan Engram strained a hamstring during pregame warmups and was ruled out an hour before kickoff. Backup RB Tank Bigsby injured a shoulder when he was hammered during a kickoff return. He fumbled, and the Browns recovered, but the play was negated by a penalty. RT Anton Harrison injured a leg and briefly left the game late.

Up next

Browns: Host the New York Giants next Sunday.

Jaguars: Visit Buffalo next Monday night.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

