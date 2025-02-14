Watkins and Youngstown State host IU Indianapolis

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State takes on IU Indianapolis after Jewel Watkins scored 22 points in Youngstown State's 78-76 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 in home games. Youngstown State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Gregory averaging 4.1.

The Jaguars have gone 5-11 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis gives up 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Youngstown State is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 44.7% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.0 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The Penguins and Jaguars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malia Magestro is averaging 12.1 points for the Penguins. Watkins is averaging 16.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.5 steals. Katie Davidson is averaging 19.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.