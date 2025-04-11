Washington visits Columbus after shootout victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals after the Capitals took down the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 in a shootout.

Columbus has gone 36-33-9 overall with a 9-10-3 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have given up 265 goals while scoring 247 for a -18 scoring differential.

Washington has gone 50-19-9 overall with a 16-6-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Capitals have a 17-6-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Capitals won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup. Aliaksei Protas led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 31 goals and 40 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 42 goals and 28 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

