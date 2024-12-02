Washington visits Cleveland on 8-game road slide

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Cleveland looking to end its eight-game road slide.

The Cavaliers are 14-3 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland scores 122.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Wizards are 2-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington gives up 123.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers score 122.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 123.1 the Wizards allow. The Wizards are shooting 44.3% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45.7% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers.

Alex Sarr is shooting 37.6% and averaging 10.6 points for the Wizards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 106.6 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (ankle).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ribs), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.