Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wizards won the last meeting 119-110 on April 25. Beal scored 33 points to help lead Washington to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Beal is averaging 31.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.2 assists and 21.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 104.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 48.7% shooting.

Wizards: 9-1, averaging 123 points, 48.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (concussion), Dylan Windler: out (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Collin Sexton: out (concussion), Matthew Dellavedova: out (neck).

Wizards: Deni Avdija: out for season (leg), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.