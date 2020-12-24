Washington leads No. 23 OSU's rally past No. 11 Rutgers

Washington answered with three rapid-fire 3s of his own. Rutgers still led 61-55 with 7 1/2 minutes left before Ohio State dug in on defense and went on its decisive run, which included eight points from Washington and four each from Liddell and Kyle Young.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: Playing without starting center Cliff Omoruyi, the Scarlet Knights put forth a strong effort to remain undefeated but did not have the depth to finish the game. They get six days to rest and recuperate before their next Big Ten game.

Ohio State: Coming off a win over UCLA, the Buckeyes shot 38% in the first half and things looked bleak. But Washington and Liddell came on with big second-half performances.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

___

Rutgers guard Jacob Young, right, is fouled as he goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Eugene Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Ohio State guard Duane Washington, right, goes up for a shot against Rutgers guard Ron Harper, top, and guard Montez Mathis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Ohio State guard Duane Washington shoots over Rutgers guard Geo Baker, left, and guard Ron Harper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

Rutgers guard Geo Baker, right, goes up for a shot against Ohio State guard Duane Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon