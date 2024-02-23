Warrick's 27 lead Northern Kentucky over Cleveland State 75-73

Led by Marques Warrick's 27 points, the Northern Kentucky Norse defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 75-73
news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
X

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick's 27 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Cleveland State 75-73 on Thursday night.

Tristan Enaruna's jumper for Cleveland State capped the scoring with 43 seconds left.

Warrick also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Norse (15-13, 10-7 Horizon League). LJ Wells added 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and had seven rebounds. Trey Robinson was 4-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Enaruna led the Vikings (16-12, 9-8) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and seven rebounds. Tujautae Williams added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Butler County statehouse candidate subject of dark money campaign
2
Men indicted on 9 counts of felonious assault for shooting incident in...
3
Woman found dead in Great Miami River in Hamilton identified as Dayton...
4
13-year-old shot in St. Clair Twp. tells deputies it was an accident
5
Twin brothers from Hamilton win top prize on TV game show
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top